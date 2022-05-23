Under CUCET 2022, Most Students Applied for Admission at Delhi Universities, Check Top Colleges

As opposed to its name, the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is not restricted to admissions to central universities only, however, in the first year of the launch of the entrance exam, as many as 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities will be using CUET score for admissions.

Over 10 lakh students across India will be competing to get admissions under this entrance, according to data shared by UGC chairperson. Most popular among colleges is the Delhi University which has reportedly received over 6 lakh applications.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) too has made it to the list of most-opted colleges under CUCET as 3.94 lakh students have applied for admission to the university followed by Allahabad University with 2.31 lakh applications, as reported by The Indian Express.

University No of Applications Delhi University 6 lakh Banaras Hindu University 3.94 lakh Allahabad University 2.31 lakh Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 1.49 lakh Jamia Millia Islamia 1.21 lakh Jawaharlal Nehru University 57,000

DU which is leading by a wide margin among universities has outdone itself. Last year, the university had received over 3.5 lakh applications for admission to undergraduate courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia University which is accepting CUCET score for only limited courses has received 1.21 lakh applications and Jawaharlal Nehru University, which is more popular for its postgraduate courses, has received 57,000 applications for undergraduate courses, as per the report.

Among state universities, Ambedkar University Delhi is the top choice with as many as 1.28 lakh applications, followed by UP’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University with 97,376 applications. The Meerut-based IIMT received 1.37 applications, becoming the top draw among private universities, claims the report citing UGC data.

State-wise, keeping up the early trends, it is the northern areas which have shown high interest while the registrations remain low from South.

The maximum number of registrations have come from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi (1.5 lakh registrations), Bihar (83,672), Haryana (69,349), Madhya Pradesh (62,394), Rajasthan (48,016). Among the southern states, Kerala accounts for 40,476 applications, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,590 applications, as per the report.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.