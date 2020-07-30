Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Under NEP 2020, Foreign Universities Can Operate in India, Local Varsities to Set up Campuses Abroad

According to the NEP 2020, “Select universities (e.g., those from among the top 100 universities in the world) will be permitted to operate in India.”

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Under NEP 2020, Foreign Universities Can Operate in India, Local Varsities to Set up Campuses Abroad
Representative Image

The New Education Policy 2020, passed by cabinet on Wednesday, takes a step towards the internationalisation of education by proposing a legislative framework that allows foreign universities to operate in India, and similarly, encourages high performing Indian universities to set up campuses in other countries.

According to the NEP 2020, “Select universities (e.g., those from among the top 100 universities in the world) will be permitted to operate in India.”

“A legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” it added.

Similarly, “High performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries, and similarly.”

Furthermore, NEP has encouraged research collaborations and student exchanges between Indian institutions and global institutions through special efforts. “Credits acquired in foreign universities will be permitted, where appropriate as per the requirements of each (Higher Education Institution) HEI, to be counted for the award of a degree.”

The government has framed a policy, which is flexible, multidisciplinary and seeks to increase the number of international students studying in India. It also provides greater mobility to students in India who may wish to visit, study at, transfer credits to, or carry out research at institutions abroad, and vice versa.

The new policy proposes courses and programmes in subjects such as Indology, Indian languages, yoga, arts, music, history, culture, and modern India. It also proposes internationally relevant curricula in the sciences, social sciences, meaningful opportunities for social engagement, quality residential facilities and on-campus support, etc.

This will be promoted to meet global quality standards, attract greater numbers of international students, and achieve the target of ‘internationalisation at home’.

Among other steps taken for India to attain global recognition in education, an 'International Students Office' at each HEI hosting foreign students will be set up to coordinate all matters relating to welcoming and supporting students arriving from abroad. "Research/teaching collaborations and faculty/student exchanges with high-quality foreign institutions will be facilitated, and relevant mutually-beneficial MOUs with foreign countries will be signed,” it said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra pradesh
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal pradesh
  • Jammu and kashmir
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil nadu
  • Telangana
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • West bengal
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol /L + 0.05
  • Diesel 74.26/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 30 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading