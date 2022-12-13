Undercover Cop Who Busted ‘Ragging Gang’ at Indore Medical College Says 'Worried Cover Had Slipped'

A 25-year-old lady police official posed as a medical student to crack a ragging case reported at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. Speaking to the media, the undercover cop says that during her investigation, at multiple occasions, she was worried that her cover would slip and the entire case would be jeopardised.

Earlier this year a student of the college had filed a complaint with the University Grants Commission (UGC) helpline, following which the institute’s administration filed a criminal case against unidentified students on July 24. Following this, a woman police official, Shalini Chauhan was sent to the college, where she posed as a medical student and was able to connect all the dots in the case successfully to nail the accused.

“The complaint on the UGC helpline had complete details about the ragging incident, but it did not mention the names of the accused and the complainant student. The complaint also carried screenshots of chats on a social media platform, but the number of students involved had not been revealed,” Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

Speaking to The Print, she said that she chose the canteen since the students didn’t really care who was there eating or speaking and also because no ID cards were checked. But she said that it wasn’t always easy; there were times when she was concerned that her cover had been compromised.

“At first, certain students would become quite suspicious, which terrified me. The case would be in jeopardy if they found out who I was. As a result, I would tell other student groups various things about the year I was in, my hometown, and other details, said Chauhan.

According to the police, for the case another woman personnel was roped in to pose as a nurse and two constables were sent as canteen workers to the college to solve the case, he said. A detailed investigation not only confirmed the crime, but also helped the police identify 11 students who were involved, the official said.

As per the probe, the accused senior students had allegedly ragged their juniors by making them perform some obscene acts, he said. Notices have been served to the accused under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and they have been asked to cooperate in the investigations and appear in court when the chargesheet is submitted, the official said.

