Undergraduate Exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred: Official
Post-graduate examinations will be conducted as per the time-table announced by the university on its website, he said.
Summer 2020 undergraduate examinations of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) here have been postponed, a senior official said on Saturday.
"Summer-2020 undergraduate examinations of Medical, Dentistry, Ayurved, Unani, Homeopathy, Nursing and other faculties have been postponed," controller of examinations Dr Ajit Pathak said in a statement.
The issue of whether final year examinations should be conducted (amid the coronavirus pandemic) is before the Bombay High Court, so information about these examinations will be put out after the court's decision, the statement added.
