Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Undergraduate Exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred: Official

Post-graduate examinations will be conducted as per the time-table announced by the university on its website, he said.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2020, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Undergraduate Exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred: Official
Representative Image

Summer 2020 undergraduate examinations of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) here have been postponed, a senior official said on Saturday.

"Summer-2020 undergraduate examinations of Medical, Dentistry, Ayurved, Unani, Homeopathy, Nursing and other faculties have been postponed," controller of examinations Dr Ajit Pathak said in a statement.

Post-graduate examinations will be conducted as per the time-table announced by the university on its website, he said.

The issue of whether final year examinations should be conducted (amid the coronavirus pandemic) is before the Bombay High Court, so information about these examinations will be put out after the court's decision, the statement added.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading