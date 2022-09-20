UNESCO Partners With Vantage to Provide Education to Underprivileged Children With Help of Artificial Intelligence

UNESCO has partnered with international multi-asset trading platform Vantage as a part of its social commitment to strengthen education opportunities in emerging markets like India. Vantage aims to leverage its financial and technological expertise to provide support for UNESCO’s education initiatives in India, by increasing the accessibility of teaching and bringing the benefits of education to those who need it most.

Within this partnership, Vantage is supporting the “State of the Education Report for India, 2022 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education,” which was launched today in New Delhi. The report covers a number of pertinent issues at the intersection of AI and education, including the potential of artificial intelligence to empower teachers and enhance our understanding of the learning process.

Commenting on the partnership, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said, “Our global footprint and presence in emerging markets has provided us with a unique perspective into the issues faced by our communities. We aim to foster a long-term, strategic partnership with UNESCO that rests on the foundations of our shared values – inclusion and equity. As a financial services provider, lending our support towards emerging technological developments in education, such as on AI in education and on digital literacy initiatives to students and learners in India, was a natural first step to take on this education journey.”

Talking about the role of artificial intelligence in financial inclusion, Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, said, ” While the world may be on the fence about AI, this much is certain that AI is here to stay. With the rise of ICTs and digital banking platforms, AI has made financial inclusion a reality in India. Financial education and skilling are key to improving the economic and social well-being of people, especially women. In light of the same, we are very happy to partner with Vantage who share our commitments.”

