Union Bank of India is Hiring for Managerial Roles, Direct Recruitment Without Exam

The Union Bank Of India has invited online applications for the appointment to the managerial posts. Candidates can apply through the link given on the bank’s official website at unionbankofindia.co.in. As per the notification, all candidates have to submit their registration applications and complete the fee payment by December 29.

There are a total of 6 vacancies, 1 for each post — Chief Risk Officer, Head-Analytics, Chief Economic Advisor, Chief Digital Officer, Head - API Management, Head - Digital Lending and FinTech. An individual can apply for only one post. Multiple appearances for one post also, by a candidate will be rejected/canceled, the notice added.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared graduation and post graduation from a recognised university along with work experience in the relevant field.

Age limit: The minimum age to apply for all the posts, as of December 1, 2021. should be 35 years.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: How To Apply?

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the bank’s website

Step 2: Tap on the banner reading ‘Recruitments’

Step 3: In a box, titled ‘Careers Overview’ a link is regularly updated for details regarding the ongoing recruitment (it also includes the list of shortlisted/ selected candidates). Click on the link.

Step 4: It will re-direct you to a new web page flashing all the existing vacancies.

Step 5: Click on the vacancy that matches your profile and fill in the details.

Step 6: Submit the application and deposit the fees.

Candidates should make sure to upload all required documents (resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, etc). Without the documents, the candidate will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates applying for the posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee is to be deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee and it is non refundable.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the bank will decide the parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates will be called for interview. The roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for interview and subsequent selection will be published on the bank’s website. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Salary

The remuneration will be offered based on candidate’s qualifications, experience and overall suitability for the respective posts.

The location of the posting will be Mumbai, however, a candidate may be posted to work with the team(s) within the organization/parent

organization/any subsidiary of the parent organization if deemed necessary, the notice read.

