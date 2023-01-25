Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Specialist Officer Posts

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Posts in specialised segments for reserved categories under backlog vacancies. Candidates can apply through the official site of UBI at unionbankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, UBI will fill up a total of 42 posts in the organisation.

It is to be noted that the selected candidates can be posted at any Branch or Office of the Bank throughout India at the sole discretion of the Bank. Therefore, only those applicants who are willing to work at any of the branches or Office of the Bank across the country can apply for the above-notified vacancies as per their eligibility.

The last date to apply for the Specialist Officer vacancies is February 12, 2023. Candidates are advised to register for the post only after carefully reading and understanding the contents of the official notification.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

-Senior Manager (Credit Officer): 34 posts

-Manager (Credit Officer): 5 openings

-Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): 3 vacancies

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Manager (Credit Officer): The minimum age requirement is 25 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years. They should hold a graduate degree certificate in any discipline. Candidates should also possess a minimum of 4 years of work experience in MSME/Corporate credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank.

Manager (Credit Officer): Candidates applying should be between the age group 22 to 35 years. Apart from age criteria, applicants must have a graduation certificate in any discipline. Looking into work experience, candidates must have a minimum of 2 years experience in MSME or Corporate credit in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. They should also be a confirmed officer as of the date of application.

Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant): Applicants must be 25 years to 40 years. They should be an Associate Member (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A minimum of 6 years of work experience as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in a BANK or NBFC or FIs or Credit rating agency is a must.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

When applying for specialist officer vacancies, candidates from the OBC category will pay Rs 850. Whereas applicants from SC/ ST/ PWBD categories will pay Rs 150.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online examination or group discussion or personal interview (depending on the number of candidates).

