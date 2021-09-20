Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021: Applications Closes Soon for 347 Posts, Steps to Register

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has reopened the recruitment process for Specialist Officer (SO) posts in specialised segments and only a few days are left for aspirants to apply. If interested, the application can be submitted at the official website of the bank, unionbankofindia.co.in within September 24. A total of 347 vacancies have been posted by the bank.

Union Bank of India SO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Of the 347 vacancies posted, 120 are of Assistant Manager (Forex). There are 60 vacancies each for Manager (Risk) and Senior Manager (Risk). In the notification, the bank has stated that 50 posts of Manager (Forex), 26 posts of Assistant Manager (Technical Officer), and 14 posts of Manager (Chartered Accountant) are also vacant. Along with this, 7 vacancies each have been posted for Manager (Architect) and Manager (Civil Engineer). Followed by one vacancy in Manager (Printing Technologist) and 2 vacancies in Manager (Electrical Engineer).

Union Bank of India SO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Manager (Forex): Interested applicants should have a graduate degree in any discipline and a full-time MBA (of minimum two years)/ PGPM/ PGDBM / PGDBA/ PGDM with specialization in finance/trade finance/ international business.

Assistant Manager (Technical Officer): Any candidate who has an engineering degree in civil, electrical, computer science, information technology, textile, mechanical, production, metallurgy, electronics, electronics & telecommunication, chemical, or BPharma can apply for this post.

Manager (Chartered Accountant): Apart from being a chartered accountant from an institution recognised by ICAI, candidates must also have a minimum of two years of experience.

Manager (Forex): For this post, a candidate must have a graduate degree in any discipline along with a full-time MBA (minimum 2 years)/PGDBA/PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialisation in finance/trade finance/international business. A minimum of 3 years of experience is also required.

Manager (Printing Technologist): Applicant should have a BE/BTech in printing technology and 3 years of experience.

Manager (Electrical Engineer): Along with a B.E./B.Tech in electrical engineering (minimum 60 per cent marks), minimum experience of 5 years is also needed.

Manager (Architect): A Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from a recognised university along with 3 years of experience is needed to apply for this position.

Manager (Civil Engineer): With a BE/BTech in civil engineering and 3 years of experience, candidates are eligible to apply for Manager (Civil Engineer).

Manager (Risk): To apply for this position, a candidate should either have a master’s in mathematics/statistics/economics (minimum of 60 per cent aggregate) or a full-time MBA in finance (minimum 2 years)/PGDM (specialisation in finance) minimum 60 per cent in aggregate. Candidates who have CA/CMA (ICWA)/CS along with a minimum experience of 2 years can also apply for the post.

Senior Manager (Risk): Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Union Bank of India SO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official Union Bank of India website, or you can directly click on unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the homepage and at the bottom, click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window. Click on the hyperlink for current recruitment

Step 4: A new page will open and an option reading - ‘UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2021-22 (SPECIALIST OFFICERS)’ will flash on your screen. In this section, a hyperlink related to the online application form will be present. Click on it.

Step 5: Now, first press the new registration tab, fill in all the relevant details, and submit it. After successful registration, the candidate will be given a User ID and password.

Step 6: Use the User ID and password to log in. A form will appear, fill in all relevant details and attach all the required documents. Submit it.

All candidates have to go through a three-tier selection process, which includes online examination/group discussion (if conducted) and/or personal interview.

