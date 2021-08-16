Union Bank of India (UBI) Invites Applications for Over 300 Vacancies, Check Details Here

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has called applications for over 300 posts of Specialist Officers. The form to register for the examination for various posts started from August 12 and will go on till September 3. Those willing to apply for the announced vacancies can do so by registering themselves on the official website of UBI.

UBI recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBI

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will find a column titled, ‘UNION BANK RECRUITMENT PROJECT 2021-22 (SPECIALIST OFFICERS)’. Under this section, there will be an apply online option. Click it

Step 4: On a new page, you will see a ‘New Registration’ tab, click it and fill the registration form. On successfully completing the registration process,you will be given a registration number

Step 5: Go back to the apply online page and enter your registration number and password to login

Step 6: Fill the application form, attach relevant documents and pay the fees

Step 7: Hit the submit button and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for future reference.

Here is a vacancy-wise break up of the posts available:

— Assistant Manager (Forex) - 120 vacancies

— Senior Manager (Risk) - 60 vacancies

— Manager (Risk ) - 60 vacancies

— Manager (Forex) - 50 vacancies

— Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) - 26 vacancies

— Manager (Chartered Accountant) - 14 vacancies

— Manager (Civil Engineer) - 7 vacancies

— Manager (Architect) - 7 vacancies

— Manager (Electrical Engineer) - 2 vacancies

— Manager (Printing Technologist) - 1 vacancy

Only those candidates who are between the age of 30 years and 40 years will be eligible for applying. The selection of candidates will be done through an exam followed by a personal interview.

