University of Arizona Launches MS in Information Science: Machine Learning for Professionals

The University of Arizona has launched MS in Information Science: Machine Learning in collaboration with Great Learning. The 21-month programme will be conducted fully online and is designed for early career, mid and senior-level professionals. Classes will be taken by leading experts at the University of Arizona and practicing industry professionals.

The programme aims to equip professionals with the knowledge to design information-driven solutions for business problems and develop effective management frameworks for the future. Learners will gain specialised skills needed to solve real-world information management challenges and graduate with the qualifications needed for in-demand roles including information architect, database administrator, data scientist or engineer, digital artists, software programmer/engineer, web programmer, etc, the varsity said.

Also read| Holberton School, Jigsaw Academy Launches PG Certificate Course in Full Stack Development

It includes 11 hands-on projects and mentorship sessions. Learners will get dedicated career assistance in the form of a curated jobs portal by the edtech, enabling them to apply to relevant positions. “Great Learning works with more than 7800 companies to offer unparalleled placement support to its learners. Some of the marquee companies include Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Dell, IBM, Flipkart, Infosys, Intel, Deloitte, etc,” the official release said.

“Arizona’s iSchool is eager to globalize information science and machine learning training with UAZ’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences as well as the highly-experienced UAZ Global team. Here at the University of Arizona we’ve chosen to work collaboratively with Great Learning because they are among the most trusted and respected educational platforms in the world. We believe this kind of global reach can make a real difference across communities and societies by providing students opportunities to boost their careers as well as to be influential in their work and where they live. I look forward to meeting our incoming cohort of students.” said Dr Catherine F Brooks, Professor and Director of School of Information, University of Arizona.

Read| Deakin University Australia, JGU Launches Integrated Programme in BCom, Business, MBA

Arjun Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning said, “Businesses today work with tons of data. No industry today is untouched by the power of data. This is a necessary skill set for every professional and business leader who is looking to leverage data to help serve their consumers better. This programme with a premier institute like the University of Arizona will empower professionals around the globe to power ahead in their careers through high-quality education.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.