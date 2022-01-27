University of Auckland Offers Fee Waivers, Late Payment Options for Indian Students

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the University of Auckland is offering deferred fees payment for masters students of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The students will be able to begin their studies online from India while delaying their tuition payments until they activate their education loan when they travel to New Zealand. These students will also be offered a 30 per cent bursary starting this year.

An undergraduate student support package has also been developed after extensive research with students and their families in India, says the university. It includes virtual micro-internships with New Zealand companies, a loyalty programme providing a one-course fee waiver after the completion of two semesters of full-time study. This programme includes additional online support, it adds.

“We know many students finance their studies through educational loans, which are complicated to secure while studying part-time and online. Having recognised this as an obstacle, we are offering deferred fees payment for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) masters students," director Brett Berquist said.

The support package will allow students to begin building their employability skills, while starting their studies in India. “Once they arrive in New Zealand, they will benefit from our world-leading work rights provisions which they can use while studying and for three years once their studies are complete," said Professor Freshwater.

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said Covid-19 meant “online study and an inability to travel abroad to further their ambitions in overseas universities. It has also meant that we have been unable to visit India to meet with colleagues.”

“We believe this innovative approach is a win-win as students can press on and begin their masters with the University of Auckland,” Berquist added. New Zealand has approved eight vaccines including Indian-made vaccines Covisheild and Covaxin. The University of Auckland has opened the campus for vaccinated students.

