University of Auckland Offers Scholarship Worth Upto NW$1.5Million for Indian Students

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand’s university, has announced an extensive range of scholarship packages for Indian students of worth almost NW$1.5Million which is Rs 7,30,69,431. Applications for the University of Auckland India High Achievers Scholarship will open on October 10 and is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The scholarship package featuring over 200 scholarships are available for high achieving Indian students in 2023. Further, these scholarships will be awarded biannually, with 115 available twice a year. Each cycle will offer five scholarships up to $20,000, 10 up to $10,000 and 100 up to $5,000.

Ainslie Moore, Director International of University of Auckland said that “We believe these scholarships are mutually beneficial and we look forward to welcoming our scholarship awardees to Auckland. Our international students add diversity and richness to our campuses and play a major role in research and in the wider New Zealand workforce.”

Recently, Anshika Patel, who hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, secured a seat at the Washington and Lee University, US, with a 100 per cent scholarship, where she will be studying economics majors with a minor in mathematics. The 18-year-old from Pakri Godam village, Jaunpur district, has also been selected by Georgetown University in Qatar and was on the waitlist of five other universities.

Anshika recently graduated from VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr with a 95 per cent in class 12. She had economics in classes 11th and 12th with a focus on Indian economics, microeconomics and macroeconomics. She got 98 per cent in class 10.

