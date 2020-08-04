University of Calicut Commences Application Process for UG Courses; Last Date to Apply Till Aug 17

The University of Calicut has started an application process for Undergraduate programmes. The last date for online registration and fee payment is August 17. The application fee for candidates belonging to General category is Rs 280, while that for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 115.

The fee payment can only be made through e-payment system (STATE BANK online/Nodal Centers functioning in Affiliated colleges/Friends Janasevena kendram/Akshaya kendras).

Those applying should note that they will not get to edit or modify their application once they click FINAL SUBMIT & PAY Button.

“Candidates who have qualified the HSE and VHSE of the Government of Kerala under ‘SAY’ scheme and Compartmental Examination of CBSE are also eligible for admission to first year degree courses in the same academic year,” said the varsity in a notification.

Those who have passed Class 12 examination of Tamil Nadu (Private study) will not be admitted to any course under the University of Calicut.

“The Physically Challenged candidates are not eligible for admissions to the Geology course. The visually challenged and deaf candidates are not eligible for reservation in Science subjects involving practical,” said the university.

Those having “Eligible for Higher Studies” certificate issued by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority are also eligible for Humanities and Commerce courses.

How to apply

Visit the official website of the University of Calicut at https://www.uoc.ac.in/. Click on the option for UG CAP 2019-20, following which you will be directed to a new page. Click on Apply Now and fill all the required details to register. Pay application fee.