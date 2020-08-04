Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

University of Calicut Commences Application Process for UG Courses; Last Date to Apply Till Aug 17

Those applying should note that they will not get to edit or modify their application once they click FINAL SUBMIT & PAY Button.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 4, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
University of Calicut Commences Application Process for UG Courses; Last Date to Apply Till Aug 17
Representative image.

The University of Calicut has started an application process for Undergraduate programmes. The last date for online registration and fee payment is August 17. The application fee for candidates belonging to General category is Rs 280, while that for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 115.

The fee payment can only be made through e-payment system (STATE BANK online/Nodal Centers functioning in Affiliated colleges/Friends Janasevena kendram/Akshaya kendras).

Those applying should note that they will not get to edit or modify their application once they click FINAL SUBMIT & PAY Button.

“Candidates who have qualified the HSE and VHSE of the Government of Kerala under ‘SAY’ scheme and Compartmental Examination of CBSE are also eligible for admission to first year degree courses in the same academic year,” said the varsity in a notification.

Those who have passed Class 12 examination of Tamil Nadu (Private study) will not be admitted to any course under the University of Calicut.

“The Physically Challenged candidates are not eligible for admissions to the Geology course. The visually challenged and deaf candidates are not eligible for reservation in Science subjects involving practical,” said the university.

Those having “Eligible for Higher Studies” certificate issued by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority are also eligible for Humanities and Commerce courses.

How to apply

Visit the official website of the University of Calicut at https://www.uoc.ac.in/. Click on the option for UG CAP 2019-20, following which you will be directed to a new page. Click on Apply Now and fill all the required details to register. Pay application fee.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading