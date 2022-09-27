University of Canberra Offers Scholarship to International Students Worth $200,000

The University of Canberra (UC) in Australia has invited applications for its Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship. The last date to register is October 9. The varsity is offering three scholarships to international students. The total combined value of the scholarship is up to $200,000 (approximately up to Rs 1 crore) per student. This includes tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of $10,000 (Australian dollars), claims the varsity.

“The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarships will be offered to students who excel not only academically, but also demonstrate leadership characteristics and a passion for social equity. The scholarship aims to encourage financially challenged students who want to further their undergraduate or postgraduate studies and make a positive difference in the community,” says UC.

The Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship will cover all major expenses that are a part of studying in Australia. To apply for the scholarship, students must have an offer letter from the University of Canberra for semester 1 2023. If they do not have an offer, they may apply online at canberra.edu.au.

If the student has an offer letter from the University of Canberra, he or she may proceed to complete the supplementary form. This includes a personal statement. Applicants will need to submit a written statement that demonstrates the following: Financial need, demonstrated values and experience in the following areas: Potential to evolve as a leader in ways that embrace and advance the principles of social and economic equity, and their practice. Making a positive difference to the community by doing things differently, innovating, and inspiring others. Curiosity and a desire to learn from, collaborate and engage with perspectives from a range of cultural contexts,” reads the official notice.

Scholarship applications submitted without an offer letter from the University of Canberra will not be processed, the varsity has added. The link to the supplementary form is available at the official website. For more information about the VC’s Social Championship Scholarship, students may contact scholarships@canberra.edu.au.

