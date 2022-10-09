University of Dundee Announces Scholarship Upto £20,000 for Indian Students

The University of Dundee, in Scotland, announced that their Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarships for South Asia will be offered to applicants from any South Asian country- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka- who choose to study at the University. As part of the scholarship, students will be granted scholarship for per year of study, meaning students can benefit from up to £20,000 of funding, depending on their choice of course.

The scholarship is available for all undergraduate applicants for entry in September 2023, with the exception of those applying for Medicine and Dentistry, and all taught postgraduate applicants for entry in September 2023 or January 2024.

A number of other scholarships, from the University of Dundee’s £7.8million university wide scholarship fund, are also available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students from India, including the Global Citizenship Scholarship worth £5,000 per year of study, the Global Excellence Scholarship worth £6,000 per year of study and for undergraduate students only, and the JaintiDass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence worth £5,000.

Professor Hari Hundal, the University’s Academic Lead for South Asia, said, “We are delighted to announce a further year of funding of the Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship for both undergraduate and postgraduate entrants from South Asia.

“We know that students are facing particular hardships in coming to the UK to study due to the challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic. This scholarship reflects the University’s commitment to South Asia.

“The University of Dundee has welcomed students from across the South Asia since its inception in 1967. Alumni have risen to the highest levels of the public and private sectors.

More information on The University of Dundee’s Vice Chancellor’s South Asia Scholarships can be found on the University website @dundee.ac.uk.

Applicants do not have to directly apply for the scholarship. Eligibility will be assessed as part of programme applications and individuals will be notified in writing if they have received a scholarship, informed the institute.

