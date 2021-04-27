University of East Anglia Offers Scholarships Starting at £4,000 for Indian Students

The University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, has announced a scholarship worth £4000 for undergraduate students across programmes who will be joining UEA in September 2021.

The International Country Award is an automatic award in which the eligible candidates will receive £4,000 off on their first-year tuition fees once selected.

In addition to this, eligible candidates are encouraged to apply to the International Scholarship Scheme which enables them to receive higher scholarship aid up to £ 8,000 a year.

Submissions are judged on a monthly basis and successful candidates will have their scholarship applied to three years of full-time study, while superior submissions will be considered for £8,000 per year.

Applicants for September 2021 intake can submit their application until July 5, 2021.

“We want that these scholarships to enable deserving students to realize their dream of studying at UEA and this substantial financial support at undergraduate levels will help them to make an outstanding contribution to their chosen field of study, as well as the wider UEA community,” Karen Blackney, associate director, UEA Global said.

