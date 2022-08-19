University of Essex Offers Free Data Science, Analytics Training Programme to Boost Employability Skills

With the aim to boost the employability skills of students, UK-based University of Essex has announced ‘Data for All’ — a free data science and analytics training programme for every student of the varsity. Every student now has the opportunity to gain the essential data skills many employers are demanding, at no additional cost to their study, it said.

The training is aimed for students who wants to have data science and analytics as the key focus of their degree. Those who want data to be part of their degree but not the main feature can also apply for the programme. Students taking non-data focused degrees but are interested in enhancing their data skills to improve their employability can take part in a wide range of extra-activities including a basic introduction to data skills short course and a data science boot-camp, said the university.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Education Professor Madeline Eacott said, “Being familiar and comfortable with using data at work is becoming a vital skill for many careers as employers are increasingly demanding data expertise from their workforce. We want to ensure every Essex student has the chance to study an element of data whilst they are with us. We are delighted we can offer this Data for All programme which delivers a suite of data skill options depending on the student and what they are studying to help prepare them for the world of work and improve their employability skills.”

Natalie Cramp, CEO of data science company Profusion, said, “Nearly every organisation is now using data to enhance how they operate and service their customers. As a result, data skills are in incredibly high demand in pretty much every industry and job function. There simply aren’t enough people to meet demand. This trend is only going to become stronger as data science and analysis grows in power and complexity. This is why initiatives like Data for All and our Data Academy partnership with the University of Essex are a vital part of plugging this skills gap.

“Having even a basic grounding and understanding of data analysis is very attractive to employers and can provide crucial skills that will enable people to thrive in their careers. Gaining these skills at university is one of the best ways students can set themselves up for success.”

