University of Essex Online Offers PG Certificate Course in Global Mental Health and Wellbeing

The University of Essex Online is inviting applications for the October intake of the postgraduate certification on global mental health and wellbeing. The course deals with a wide range of topics, including identifying and processing challenges that impact global mental health, as well as interpreting and understanding ethical policies for an international framework. The last date to apply for the programme is October 20.

This is an online part-time course with a study duration of eight months. This course is designed with a specific focus on the critical perspectives of global mental health policy and practices. Through the course, students will gain the skills and experience required to pursue a career as a mentor, coach, manager, mental health lead, or wellbeing adviser. With further training, one could also become a specialist nurse, specialist mental health practitioner, or health service manager, said the varsity.

Also read| Russia-Ukraine War is Now Part of College Curriculum: Top Universities Offering Courses on International Conflict

For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification. For the work experience entry route, students must have at least three years of work experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references.

As part of the application process, applicants will be asked to take a short aptitude test which is designed to evaluate their ability to handle the intellectual and practical demands of the course. If English isn’t the students’ first language, their ability must be equivalent to an IELTS (academic) score of 6.5. If they don’t hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, the university offers a free online English test.

Course content is delivered through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment (VLE), giving students 24/7 access to study materials, such as lecture casts. This offers a contemporary and accessible way to interact with multimedia content and check understanding via engaging and interactive activities. The tuition fee is £3,945. Merit-based scholarships are available based on prior academic achievements and work experience.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here