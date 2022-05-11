University of Essex to Start Series of Free Courses on Mental Health in Children

UK-based University of Essex has recently announced to start a fee online series on mental health in children. The courses will be of interest to those who work with children, as well as teachers and parents, claimed the university. The series will start on May 13 and will go on till May June 29.

The courses offer an insight into issues such as body image disorder, gender identity difficulties, self-harm, challenging behaviour, and interventions like psychodynamic counselling and the positive roles of schools. The courses are led by PPS lecturers, all experts in their fields. As informed by the institute, attendance to these courses is free and open to all, however, those interested in availing it will have to register in advance on the official website.

Chris Tanner, senior lecturer in University of Essex’s Department of Psychosocial and Psychoanalytic Studies (PPS), said, “We’re delighted to be running this series of free courses.”

The introduction series on May 13, will be taken by Dr Chris Nicholson, head department of Psychosocial and Psychoanalytic Studies, who will run a session on ‘Understanding and working with self-harm’. The further series, will have sessions including, “Why won’t they behave? Why can’t they learn?”, and Under Pressure: Therapeutic work in residential children’s homes?.

The last session will be called ‘Be Yourself’, which looks at how using a virtual reality environment can be used for early assessment and prevention in children and adolescents with early signs of body image disorder and gender identity difficulties. One of the session will also be for those who work with traumatised children.

The online talks also provide a taster to the Foundation Degree/BA Therapeutic Communication and Therapeutic Organisations – a course which attracts professionals already working in the mental health sector, as informed by the university.

