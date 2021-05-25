University of Haifa, Israel Invites Application for Master's Program on Public Health

The University of Haifa, Israel has invited applications for it’s Master’s Program in Public Health specialised in Health Systems Administration and Global Health Leadership (MPH). The program will provide students a deep knowledge on the current global health challenges and to lead effectively in a globalising world. As per the official press release by the University, the program is one of the five public health programs outside of the US to be accredited by CEPH (Council on Education for Public Health).

Accredited in the US, Europe and Israel, the program is offered under an American-based curriculum and is taught by expert local and international faculty. Seminars and hands-on-training are part of the course curriculum. The program is a unique 1-year MPH program with an option for students to complete their thesis in the second year.

“The MPH program with an emphasis of global health nurtures high levels of sophistication, excellent communication skills and a deep knowledge of public health and global health leadership. It prepares future practitioners and researchers for leadership roles in settings across the globe," read the press release.

The core elements under the course includes global public health, theories and models of health behaviour, environmental and occupational health, epidemiology, biostatistics, decision-making in the health system and ethical dilemmas and human rights in public health.

The program has started accepting applications from March 15 and the admission process for the program will go on till May 31 on the basis availability of seats.

The program is open to all students who have obtained or are about to obtain a completed under-graduate degree with a GPA of 3.0 or 80 per cent average or equivalent grade average with a recommended band of 6.5 or above in IELTS (TOEFL > 89).

