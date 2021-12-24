University of Hull Announces Fully-Funded PhD Scholarships up to Rs15,70,653

The University of Hull, in England has invited applications for PhD scholarships. Last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31. Candidates who will get selected for the scholarship will first spend one year at the University of Hull completing a taught postgraduate diploma degree while developing their research proposal. This will be followed by a three-year PhD with one of the academic institutions, aligned with the Aura industry partners or based at the new £12 million flagship Aura Innovation Centre.

International candidates wishing to be based at Hull or Durham for the duration of the PhD portion of their studies will receive a scholarship covering all four years of tuition fees and an annual stipend (this is set annually by UKRI and was £15,609 for the 21/22 period) depending on satisfactory progress. Other study locations would be self-funded.

Successful candidates will have access to cutting-edge facilities and research support across the partner academic institutions. The scholarships are run by the Aura Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT), with partners Durham, Newcastle and Sheffield Universities, the CDT also works closely with over 20 industry partners.

University of Hull scholarships: Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for the application must have a first class honours degree or a 2:1 honours degree and a Masters (or the international equivalents) in any of the following, or associated subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Computer science, Earth science, Engineering, Geography, Mathematics, Physics or Psychology. Candidates must also meet Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) eligibility rules.

Additionally, international applications must also meet the English language requirements of the Aura CDT’s academic partners; this course requires academic IELTS 7.0 overall, with no less than 6.0 in each skill (or equivalent). Candidates should apply for this scholarship through the University of Hull website. For further information and full terms and conditions, candidates can check https://www.hull.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/research/phd/funded/epsrc-nerc-aura-centre-for-doctoral-training-in-offshore-wind-energy-and-the-environment link.

