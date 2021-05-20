University of Hull Offers Scholarship Worth £10,000 to Indian students

The University of Hull, UK is offering a scholarship program to Indian students to study a full-time, postgraduate taught course at the university. The scholarship is valued at 10,000 pounds and the course will start from September 2021. For admission to the GREAT Scholarship 2021 program, candidates will have to fill the application form by May 31.

In partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, the University of Hull is offering three scholarships to students in India, Pakistan, and Thailand (one for each country) applying for postgraduate courses in all subject areas.

The eligibility criteria for admission to the university is that the candidate should be an Indian national and hold a passport from the country. The candidate must have completed an undergraduate programme recognised by the University of Hull and must have achieved IELTS 6.5 overall, with 5.5 in each skill or equivalent. Further, aspirants must not have previously studied in the UK.

Selected candidates will be contacted by the university in mid-June 2021. All candidates will be notified of the result of their applications by the end of June 2021.

RELATED NEWS Love Eating Oysters? New Study Finds Molluscs Have the Highest Level of Microplastics in Sea

Launched by the British Council along with 41 other UK universities, the GREAT Scholarship 2021 programme supports postgraduate students from various countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Besides, students can apply for courses in a range of subjects at the 41 institutions across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here