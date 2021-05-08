University of Hyderabad Announces Early Summer Vacation from May 10

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced summer vacation for students and faculty in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Now, the vacation will start from May 10 and last till June 8.The decision to declare early summer vacation was taken on Friday in a review meeting held with the deans and heads that was convened by the vice-chancellor of the varsity, Appa Rao Podile.

According to the university, within the next few days, all post-graduate students, including the research scholars, would be asked to vacate their hostel rooms and return to the safety of their homes. Earlier, the research scholars were allowed to return to the campus to pursue their research.

Meanwhile, UoH has said it would consider cases of those students who belong to cities where a lockdown has already been imposed.

In its announcement, the varsity also suggested that since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck the nation, the non-teaching staff has been working continuously and this decision also will act as a relief for them who will get a much-needed break.

According to the university’s current schedule, the classes will resume on June 9 which will continue till July 20, post which examinations will be conducted. Classes for the next semester are slated to be held from August 2 this year.

Many universities across the country have shut down as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus on their campuses. Earlier this week, while Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31, Lucknow University declared summer vacation from May 1 to May 15. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the University of Allahabad have also shut down their campuses for students and faculties till May 15 and July 5, respectively. The Bihar government has also declared summer vacation for all the colleges and universities in the state till May 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here