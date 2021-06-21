Hyderabad University Admissions 2021 Begin, Application Form Released

The University of Hyderabad has opened applications for its entrance exams this year. The eligible and interested aspirants can start applying from today, June 21 through the varsity’s official website. The last date for submitting the application form is July 20.

The candidates will need to fill in personal details like name, choice of exam venue, Aadhaar number along with several other details to successfully submit the application form. The aspirant must also attach a scanned copy of their photo, scanned copy of their signature and a copy of their caste certificate with the application form.

The university offers a total of 2328 seats in 117 courses. The exam for these courses will be held in online and offline mode across 39 centres in the country.

Hyderabad University admissions 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Hyderabad

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a hyperlink that reads, “Admission Notification -2021", click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option that reads, “Online Application Form (Click here )"

Step 4: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see a tab that reads, ‘Start new application’, which you have to click

Step 5: The application form will open on a new page. Fill your details carefully and attach relevant documents

Step 6: Pay the fees and submit the form

Step 7: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and save it carefully for your future reference.

The application fees for general category is Rs 600, for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the fees is Rs 550, Other Backward Classes (OBC) Rs 400 and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person With Disability (PH) is Rs 275.

In case a person accidentally makes multiple payments, then the extra payment will be refunded after the closing date of online applications. The university has also urged all aspirants to carefully note down the application number and payment transaction number once the form is submitted.

