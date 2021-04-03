University of Lucknow Admissions Open for BPEd, MPEd Courses

The University of Lucknow has started accepting applications for BPEd and MPEd programmes for the upcoming academic session. The candidates who are interested in applying for either of the courses can visit the university’s official website, www.lkouniv.ac.in. The window for application is open between April 2 and April 15 and the last date to apply with late fees is on April 22.

The admission to the courses is done on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance exam and physical test. The written test includes questions on the basis of the syllabus of the qualifying bachelor of physical education course. The entrance test will comprise 100 multiple choice questions to be answered in 90 minutes. This will be followed by a physical fitness test. Final merit will be out of 160 marks details of which are given below.

Final merit for admission to MPEd course will be prepared out of a maximum 160 marks. This will be determined by adding the marks obtained in the written test (100 marks), Physical Fitness Test (20 marks), Game Proficiency (20 marks), marks obtained inB.P.Ed. (10 marks) and interview (10 marks).

In order to apply for either of the two programmes offered by the University of Lucknow, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official Lucknow University website, www.lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a tab that reads, ‘admission’ under the dropdown menu click on the ‘B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed programmes’ option

Step 3: You will see a tab that reads ‘Online form submission’

Step 4: A new page will open on which you will see all details thatyou need to submit in the application form. At the end of the page, you will see an option that reads ‘I agree’. Click on it

Step 5: The form will open in a new window, fill in all your details and attach all necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 7: Download and take a print of the successfully submitted page

The Lucknow University B.P.Ed, M.P.Edadmissionform fees for unreserved category and other backward classes category is Rs 1600, while the same for those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories is Rs 800.