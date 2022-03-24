University of Madras Mulls Offering 1 Free UG Seat to Transgenders in Each  College

In a fresh move, the University of Madras has announced that transgender students will be given one free seat in each college that is affiliated with the University of Madras for undergraduate courses.

The project is aimed at improving the livelihoods of the transgender community. According to the University of Madras, the program aims to encourage students from the transgender community from all over India to pursue higher education. This will come into effect from the academic year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Madras University is providing two free seats in each college affiliated to it for students who are from socially and economically backward classes. Reportedly, the University of Madras has enrolled over 330 students from 130 families with poor economic backgrounds during the academic year 2021-22.

Currently, transgenders have paved their way into metro management and in some private companies. Transgender people have the opportunity to get a job in some places owing to their higher education.

According to the University’s Vice-Chancellor S Gowri, one seat will be allotted to transgender students in each of the 131 Arts and Science colleges under the University of Madras. Eventually, during the 2021-22 academic year, this University had announced that postgraduate courses for transgender people will be offered free of cost at the colleges affiliated with the University of Madras.

Speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a writer, a painter who stood for transgender community rights said, “This is a welcome move of Madras University. I’m happy that awareness is growing in the society regarding transgender community and our situation. Towards higher education, the Madras University has taken a timely right step".

