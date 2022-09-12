University Of Madras & University of Melbourne Offer BSc Course in Blended Mode

University of Melbourne, has announced an MoU with University of Madras to further explore teaching and research opportunities. The MoU aims at building onto the existing programs and enhancing research collaboration and exchange of ideas and experiences.

The program will be offered to the 30 best students based on their application including their entrance score. The successful students will commence the course from September 20, 2022. The Roaster system, as offered by Tamil Nadu government, will be duly followed.

Together, both institutions aim to initiate strong and sustainable Transnational Education (TNE) and Transnational Research (TNR) programs. The MoU enables the two universities to continue the program collaboration while also investigating how students, faculties and researchers can benefit through possible joint PhD opportunities, knowledge sharing for early to mid-level researchers, mobility options, workshops as well as study visits and staff exchanges, claims the press release by the university.

The extended partnership announced today will cover additional academic and research opportunities, as well as cultural exchange of students and faculty across all 86 departments at University of Madras.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. S. Gowri, VC, University of Madras said, “This will give our students exposure to a diverse set of research subjects, with additional tools, experiences and faculty support. ”

The MoU paves the way for joint teaching programs (blended and dual degree programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in science, humanities, arts and social sciences) that may be introduced in the near future. The MoU was signed at the University of Madras campus by Professor Wesley and Professor Gowri.

The outcome will leverage the two institutions’ academic strengths and provide research scholars with mentorship from global experts, enable strong cultural and research connections, and provide access to the best facilities and resources. Professor Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Melbourne, said the partnership with the University of Madras was a significant one.

