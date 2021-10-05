Rajasthan University Declares BA LLB, BSc Semester Results

The University of Rajasthan on Tuesday announced the semester result for its various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. This includes the results for semesters 8 and 10 of the integrated BA LLB course and semester 3 of BSc. The university had earlier released the semester 3 revaluation results for MA, MSc Psychology, MA, MSc Geography, and MA Political Science. Students who appeared for these examinations will be able to check the results online on the varsity’s official portal, uniraj.ac.in.

Rajasthan University Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Log on to Rajasthan University’s official portal

Step 2. Click on the result link available under the student’s corner tab on the homepage

Step 3. You will be taken to a new page with the list of recently announced results

Step 4. Click on the result link you wish to check

Step 5. Enter your roll number and date of birth before submitting the request

Step 6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and print the result for future use

While candidates can download the detailed mark sheet in all subjects online, the hard copy supporting the online digital mark sheet will be made available to them at a later stage by Rajasthan University. The downloaded mark sheet will include details like the candidate’s name, course, subject-wise marks, roll number, etc. For other information about the results, students are advised to check out the varsity’s official website.

Meanwhile, the admission process for various UG and PG courses was recently concluded. The university released its admission form on August 9, while the last date to apply for the courses was August 19, but was later deferred to August 23. As per the information on the university portal, the maximum number of applications were received in BA and BSc courses. A total of 48,831 candidates had applied for the various courses. The University of Rajasthan offers courses covering science, technology, humanities, commerce, management, public policy, and social science.

