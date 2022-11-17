University of Waikato Announces Scholarships Worth NZ$ 500K for Indian Students

The University of Waikato has announced an extensive range of scholarship packages worth NZ$ 500,000 exclusively for Indian students. The exclusive scholarship package also includes the Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship, valued at up to NZ$15,000 per awardee.

Intended to support talent from India, these scholarships will be awarded to high-achieving Indian students for 2023 intakes based on academic performance and other holistic achievements.

Commenting on the scholarships package and an upcoming visit to India by a University delegation, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley stated, “The University of Waikato is proud of the outstanding academic contribution, diversity of perspective and entrepreneurial spirit that students from India bring to our University. In turn we offer an outstanding student experience and high-quality study options. Being able to once again visit India in support of this special relationship is a demonstration of our commitment to growing our Indian Waikato alumni, with talented and sought-after graduates. We’re investing heavily in our Vice-Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarships specifically for students from India as we look forward to welcoming them on to our campuses in 2023.”

The scholarship application period is now open. Scholarships are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Meanwhile, in another news the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in Ahmedabad, has collaborated with Digital University Kerala (DUK) and Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), an initiative of Government of Kerala under the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IITMK), to launch a Certified Blockchain Startup Programme online.

Those interested in the course can apply online. The last date for registration of the programme is November 17, 2022. The programm will start on November 19 and will continue till December 18. The 10-day-long online training programme is developed by EDII & KBA and comprises four days of blockchain training and six days entrepreneurship & management training. EDII will be handling the entrepreneurship and management sessions of the programme while KBA and DUK will take care of the sessions on blockchain technology.

