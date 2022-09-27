Unlike UG, CUET PG Score Not Based on Normalisation, Merit List Based on Raw Marks

Unlike CUET-UG, no normalization of scores has been done for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions, according to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. The results for the CUET-PG were announced on Monday. Universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of ‘raw’ marks and not normalized NTA scores.

“No normalization of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare the rank lists on the basis of ‘raw marks’ and not NTA scores,” UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

In CUET-UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalized and the University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalized National Testing Agency scores.

Asked about the reasons behind no normalization of scores in CUET-PG, Kumar said, “The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates.”

The “normalisation” of marks in CUET-UG had left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get admission in their dream colleges. According to NTA, the performance of every candidate was evaluated using the “equi-percentile method”. Under this method, normalised marks of every candidate were calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject. Unlike the CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.

Among the universities, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) received the maximum number of 3.5 lakh applications followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with 2.3 lakh applications. A total of 66 universities, including central, state and private universities, had opted for the CUET-PG exam for admissions. The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, comprising multiple choice questions.

The UGC had on Sunday written to vice-chancellors of universities that opted for CUET to start their admission processes. “You are requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” it said.

