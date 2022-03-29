UNSC Expresses Deep Concern Over Taliban's Backtracking on Girls' Education

UN Security Council has expressed deep concern over the Taliban’s decision to deny girls above the 6th grade access to education in Afghanistan, calling on the de facto authorities to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.

In a press statement issued late Sunday, members of the security council expressed their deep concern regarding the Taliban’s decision to deny girls above the 6th grade access to education in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and called on the Taliban to respect the right to education and adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay, it said.

The Security Council had heard a briefing on March 25 by the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons regarding the right to education for all Afghans, including girls. Last week, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said he deeply regretted the announcement by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan that girls’ education from the sixth grade has been suspended until further notice and had urged the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay.

Advertisement

He had said that the start of the new school year has been anticipated by all students, girls and boys, and parents and families. The de facto authorities’ failure to reopen schools for girls above the sixth grade, despite repeated commitments, is a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan. The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education, it also jeopardizes the country’s future in view of the tremendous contributions by Afghan women and girls. The Council members requested Lyons to continue to engage with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, on this issue, according to the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) and keep the Security Council informed on progress.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of efforts by the international community to support Afghanistan, including on education, and highlighted the coordinating role of UNAMA in this regard. The Council reaffirmed its support for the people of Afghanistan as well as their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.