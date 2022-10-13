Akansha Sherawat was not confident about getting admission into her dream college based on her CBSE class 12 board exam marks. Even though the teenager scored a whopping 96.5 per cent score, looking at past years’ trends, the student claims that she was doubtful that she could secure a seat. After scoring 100 percentile score in the recently announced CUET score, she believes to have gained some hope. Sherawat scored 100 percentile in three subjects — political science, history, and English. She also attempted the exam in Geography in which she scored 98.4 percentile.

“If admissions would have been on the basis of board results then I would not have gotten into my dream colleges because the cut-off used to be too high. But CUET gives students like me one more chance,” Akansha said.

A student of LK International School, Bawana in Delhi, Akanksha plans to get admission to St. Stephen’s, Miranda House, or Lady Shri Ram College and wants to pursue BA in Political Science.

Preparation Strategy

Despite similar syllabi, the board and CUET have different exam patterns, said the topper. “Board exams are generally subjective, whereas CUET is a concept-based exam,” she said. This, however, did not deter her from her preparation.

She claims to have relied heavily on NCERTs for both exams and started preparations only after boards. She claims to have dedicated 8 hours of self-study every day, giving two hours to each subject. She said that every day she used to have classes by Adda247 for two hours and a half an hour MCQ session during the class helped her a lot.

Further, Akansha said CUET sample papers released by NTA helped her a lot in the preparation as they offered “help in understanding the difficulty level as well as the types of questions that would be asked in the exam,” especially since it was being held for the first time.

Akansha said that her parents were very supportive while she was preparing for her exams. “When the CUET exam date was getting postponed my father used to tell that don’t take so much stress. My mother on the other hand used to take me for morning walks so that my mind stays calm,” she said. Akansha’s father is a businessman, while her mother is a government school teacher.

IAS Dream

Getting 100 percentile in CUET is just the start for Akanksha. She aims at becoming an IAS officer. She claims that she wanted to become an IAS officer since she was in Class 3.

“When I was younger my neighbor became an IRS officer and she inspired me to prepare for civil services. My grandfather was also in government services so I developed an interest from an early age,” she said.

Akansha is also fond of dancing and singing and she used to take some time off from her studies for the same.

