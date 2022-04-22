Unvaccinated Students Not Allowed to Take ISCE, ISC Exams?, Gaikwad Seeks Clarification From CISCE

Stopping students from appearing in their board exams because they are not vaccinated is discriminatory, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. She was replying to concerns stated by students who claimed that their schools are asking them to get the vaccination before their classes 10 and 12 or ISC and ISC board exams. These students will be appearing for boards from April 25 and have been studying with schools affiliated with CISCE.

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad said, “Some students of the ISCE board have reached out to me regarding an advisory, dated Jan 4, 2022, issued by the CISCE, mandating Covid vaccination for all those appearing for the ISCE and ISC exams starting April 25th.” She added, “Some schools are citing it saying that unvaccinated students will not be permitted to sit for the exams. This despite the Centre’s affidavit in the Supreme Court that vaccines aren’t mandatory.”

Taking students’ cases, she said such a rule is discriminatory and she is in touch with CISCE to hold a discussion over the issues and has asked the Education Ministry to do so too. “While vaccines are a lifesaver against Covid not allowing unvaccinated students to take exams will be discriminatory. I would therefore urge the CISCE and the education ministry to issue an urgent clarification in this regard. My office has already contacted the CISCE on the matter”

Last year over 2 lakh candidates took ICSE and nearly 90,000 took ISC exams conducted by CISCE. A similar number of students is expected to take the exams this year too. The board has already conducted term 1 exams and has announced its result too. It will be holding the term 2 exams from April 25.

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to be considered to have passed the exams. Candidates who fail to secure a pass will be permitted to appear for the Compartmental exam in any one subject, however, the candidate should have secured the passing marks in English and three other subjects in the ICSE Year 2022 exam to be eligible to appear for the Compartmental

exams, as per rules.

