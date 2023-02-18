More than 4000 did not appear for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) high school and intermediate exam on the second day. On February 17, the class 10 Arabic-Persian paper was held, while the class 12 music and dance exam was conducted. According to the information given by the board, more than 4000 students of high school and intermediate remained absent from the examination on the second day.

As many as 742 examinees were registered in Arabic-Persian in the first shift in high school board exams. While 2290 candidates were registered in the intermediate music singing, music playing, and dance arts examination. In the second shift, 10104 students of music singing were registered in the high school. While 70,795 candidates were registered in the examination of the intermediate vocational category. In the first shift, 565 candidates, and in the second shift, 3799 candidates left the exam.

On the second day, however, no candidates were caught copying, nor was any FIR registered against anyone. The high school and intermediate examinations were completed successfully at 2564 examination centers, UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh board exams, as many as 8 candidates were caught during the checking of the exam centres. This happened during the UPMSP class 10 Hindi paper. Several proxy candidates were caught from different districts including Agra, Hardoi, and Khurja. UPMSP plans to impose the National Security Act (NSA) 1980 on candidates who are caught cheating in the board exams from this year onwards.

As per the schedule, the class 10 UP board final exams will go through March 3 and class 12 exams will conclude on March 4. The A total of 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the UP board examination this year. Out of the total number, 31,16, 487 are high school candidates and 27,69,258 will be appearing for intermediate exams. This is the largest number of registrations in UP board exams in the last five years, Shukla had said earlier.

Read all the Latest Education News here