UP 10th Result, UP Board High School Results LIVE Updates: UPMSP Results at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in Today

UP 10th Result, UP Board High School Results LIVE Updates: The UP 10th results or UP Board class 10 results will be declared today, June 18 at the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) headquarters based in Prayagraj. Over 21 lakh students will be checking their high school results today. The result will be declared via a press conference, first. After the declaration, links to check results will be activated at Read More
Ahead of UP board results, UPMSP had released a list of helpline numbers for feedback and suggestions:
1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607, 1800-180-6608
Last year, the pass percentage in the UP Board High School, Class 10 exam was 99.53 per cent.
Once the results are out students can follow these steps to check their results.
Step 1. Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in Step 2. Click on the designated result link Step 3. Enter your roll number and school code Step 4. Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen Step 5. Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.
A large number of students who have appeared for class 10 and 12 boards conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are receiving calls asking them for money in exchange for ‘good marks’. According to students, the callers whose numbers are listed as ‘Board Office’ and ‘UP Board’ on the Truecaller app approached students asking for Rs 5,000 for increasing their marks in the UP board results, reported iNext. The callers share the detail of saving bank accounts for the transfer of money.
For both classes, 30 per cent of the syllabus was removed yet there were some questions from the excluded portions in the exams. In this regard, it has been decided that all students will be given bonus marks for each question asked outside the syllabus.
Over 52 lakh students are awaiting their board exam results under UP Board. A total of 27.8 lakh students were from Class 10 and around 24.1 lakh were from Class 12. The Class 10 exams were held from March 24 to April 13 and the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13.
UP Board class 10 and 12 studnets will get bonus marks in subjects that had out of syllabus questions. In class 10 math exam with paper codes, 822AX, 822AY / 822 BA will get two and four bonus marks. Certain question paper sets of home science, science and Hindi of class 10 will also be awarded bonus marks.
Students can check their class 10 results at official websites –
— upmsp.edu.in
— upresults.nic.in
— News18.com
After nearly all pass results last year, the pass percentage of the UP Board is expected to go down. In 2021, UP Board evaluated the students and created the final results based on an alternative mode of assessment. For high school students, the pass percentage was at the highest ever as 99.53 per cent. This year, since exams are held; like other boards, UP board too is expected to be back to regular pass percentage.
The UP Board will declare the class 10 or high school exam results today, June 18. The result will be announced from Prayagraj. The results will be announced at a press conference and students will be able to get their results at 2 PM at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
After last year’s result without exams, this year the pass percentage is expected to decline. In simple words, the number of students clearing the UP Board High School exam is expected to decrease. In 2021, UP Board 10th pass percentage reached its highest ever as 99.53% of students who registered for UP high school exams had cleared the class. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 83%.
