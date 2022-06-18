UP 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Inter Marks at upmsp.edu.in. upresults.nic.in indiaresult.com Direct Link

Live now
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Inter or 12th results, today, June 18 by 4 PM. Once announced students will be able to check their scores on the official websites of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. The results will be announced today for over 24 lakh students who took the Inter
Here are some good news for UP Inter students. Bonus marks will be given by to students in subjects comprising of out of syllabus questions. This includes class 12 Hindi papers with codes 301 DL, 302 DP /302 DR wherein bonus marks of one and five will be given respectively.
Since the UP Board was unable to conduct the Inter exams last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it evaluated the students on the basis of an alternative method. The pass percentage too was high with 97.88% of students clearing the UP 12th. The result this year is expected to go pre-pandemic levels when written exams were held –
2020 — 83.31 per cent
2019 — 80.07 per cent
2018 — 72.43 per cent
2017 — 82.62 per cent
2016 — 87.99 per cent
Last year, UPMSP declared the class 12 results on July 31. As many as 26.09 lakh students took the UP Inter exams in 2021, out of which 97.88% of students cleared it. The results were declared on the basis of internal assessment and class 10 and 11 marks. The candidates were marked on thr basis of the 50:40:10 formula — 50% weightage was given to Class 10 results, 40% to Class 11 marks and remaining 10% to the Class 12 pre-board scores. Thus, it was a non-exam year.
To pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to obtain the required minimum marks will likely be allowed to sit for the compartment exam. Those who fail in the compartment will have to repear the year.
Step 1: Go to a fresh message box and type UP12 Roll Number on the message body
Step 2: Send the text message to 5623
Step 3: The UP Board 12th Result 2022 will come in reply to your message
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in through any internet browser
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP Board 12th Result link
Step 3: Login using your roll number
Step 4: Your UP Board 12th Result 2022 will appear
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Inter results, today by 4 PM. Once the UP 12th results are announced by the board, it will be available at upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Students will need to score at least 33 per cent to pass the board exam.
Students who took the UP Inter exams will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to clear the UP 12th board exams. Students will need their registration number to check their scores online. The Inter exams were conducted between March 24 to April 13. As many as 2 crore 25 lakh copies of both UP 10th and 12th were evaluated by the board in a span of 16 days. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check their scores via SMS, DigiLocker and directly at News18.com by filling the form below.
UP 12th Result, UP Board Inter Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Everything you need to know about UP Board class 12 results also known as UP Board Inter results is here in the LIVE. To know about the official website to latest updates on result declaration, date, time, check toppers interviews, or to get the direct link to download marksheets, to know how to check, where to check, and other frequently asked queries and check our Live coverage above.
