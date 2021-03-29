UP Aganwadi Direct Recruitment Without Exams for 10th Pass, Salary up to Rs 56,460

The Uttar Pradesh child development and nutrition has invited applications for a total of 5300 posts for Aganwadi, mini aganwadi, and aganwadi helpers. The application process for the same is open at balvikasup.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply by April 16.

For selection for these posts, there will be no recruitment exam. Candidates will be shortlisted directly based on merit across districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum age to apply is 21 years and the upper age is capped at 45 years. For the post of Aganwadi helper, the upper age limit is 50 years.Applicants must have cleared at least class 10 level of education for mosts posts, however, for the post of helper candidates with at least class 5 level of education can also apply

Step 1: Visit the official website balvikasup.gov.in

step 2: Click on ‘application form’ under ‘recruitment’ in the top tab

Step 3: Fill the online form as instructed

There is no application fee.

Selected candidates will get Rs 46,080 and for those appointed in urban areas, the salary will be Rs 5,64,600. For recruitment, preference will be given to women from economically backward families.