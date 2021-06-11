UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Apply For 620 Posts Online

The Uttar Pradesh government is currently accepting applications for recruitment to various posts in anganwadis of the state. The application process began on June 10 and eligible candidates will be able to apply till June 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, UP to fill 620 vacancies in anganwadis in Kanpur district. The candidates have to visit the official website — balvikasup.gov.in to fill the application form available free of cost.

Of the 620 vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper, 32 posts are vacant vacancies in Sarsaul block, 42 in Bilhaur, 23 in Patara, 27 in Bidhnu, 14 each in Kalyanpur and Chaubepur, 9 in Shivrajpur, 2 in Kakwan, 12 in Bhitargaon and 4 in Ghatanpur block. A total of 179 posts of Anganwadi workers are vacant in rural areas and 91 in urban areas — 41 in urban first and 50 in urban second.

Read the official notice here - http://shasanadesh.up.gov.in/ GO/ViewGOPDF_list_user.aspx? id1=MTEjMTE2IzIjMjAyMQ==

Eligibility

The candidates should have passed the class 5th examination from any recognised board.

The candidate’s age must be between 21 and 45 years. However, there will be relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Divorced, widowed and women from below poverty line families will be given preference in the selection

How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, UP — balvikasup.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Application form for Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, and Anganwadi helpers’ under the recruitment section

Step 3: Select your district, block, ward, and post

Step 4: Fill the application form by entering proper details and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the application form. You can also take a printout for future use

Here is the direct link to apply;- http://balvikasup.gov.in/ BalVikasUP2/ OnlineVacancySearch.aspx

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on a merit list, which will be prepared on candidates’ scores in their class 5 examination. The recruitment process will be completed within 45 days.

Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 2,000 to 5,000.

