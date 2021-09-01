UP Asks Parents to Sign Letter Stating 'Schools Not Responsible if Kids Get COVID-19'

As the number of fresh covid-19 cases continue to decline, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen classes 1 to 5 starting September 1. Students who attend the school, however, will have to get an undertaking signed by their parents without which they will not be allowed to attend classes.

As per the format of the consent form released by the government, the parents will have to sign an undertaking that clearly mentions that “schools shall not be held responsible if the child or his family gets infected from coronavirus". The parents will have to ensure that the kid is not suffering from fever or has any symptoms of covid-19 before they send the kid to the school and if the parents hide this information then it may lead to action against them.

The consent form also mentions that the state government along with the school administration are taking proactive measures, however, they cannot guarantee that students will not catch the infection. As per rules, classes will have to be held in two shifts of four hours each and only 50% strength will be allowed in one shift. The assembly will be conducted in the classrooms while lunch will also have to be done inside the class during break time.

The schools have also been asked to follow strict covid guidelines issued by the government in this regard. The physical classes from class 6th to 12th have already resumed for the students, however, the attendance is low in many of the schools due to apprehension of parents regarding a possible third wave of corona infection.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, out of 1.73 samples tested only 19 fresh positive cases of covid19 were reported from the state, while the active caseload went down to almost 250. Uttar Pradesh has reported fresh cases below for the last three weeks in a row.

The offline classes will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be held from 8 am to noon while the second shift will be held from 12:30 pm to 4:30pm. In both, the shifts only 50% strength will be allowed to attend the classes and the consent of parents will be a must for students coming to attend offline classes. All the students will have to compulsorily wear a mask during offline classes.

However, there are some schools in the state capital Lucknow which have decided to continue with their online classes as many parents are not yet ready to send their wards to schools and want to wait and watch before they send their kids to schools.

In view of the decreasing corona infection across the country, schools have started opening in various states. Most of the states have decided to open schools in the month of September. Many states are still considering this. In this sequence, today - September 1, in many states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, after a long time, children studying in different classes will start going to school.

