UP B.Ed Online Counselling 2020: Registration Begins at lkouniv.ac.in; Check Details Here

The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed admissions counselling 2020 has begun on the official website of Lucknow University. Candidates who have passed the UP JEE B.Ed 2020 can register for the counselling process at lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates who have received the JEE B.Ed Rank between 1 and 50,000 are required to register today. The online counselling for UP B.Ed 2020 – 22 admissions will be conducted in phases. The first phase is the online counselling, followed by phase two, which will be of pool counselling and then Round 3, which is direct admissions.

How to register for UP B.Ed 2020 counselling process:

Step 1: Registration – Click on the counselling link on the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates would be required to pay Rs 5750 as a fee. Out of this, Rs 750 is processing fee, while the rest is the advance college fee of Rs. 5000.

Step 2: Choice Filling – Once the registration is done, the candidates will be asked to fill choices as per their preferences.

Step 3: College Allotment – Based on state rank and the preferences filled, candidates will be allotted colleges.

Step 4: Hard copy of Provisional Allotment cum Confirmation letter – If the candidate is satisfied with the allotment, download the Provisional Allotment cum Confirmation letter from the official website. Candidates would be required to pay the remaining balance of fees.

Step 5: Report to college – After the allotment procedure is done, the candidates must physically report to the college with the required documents.

The students who make the cut are required to ensure that they carry the following documents at the time of reporting:

1. Hard copy of provisional Allotment cum Confirmation letter from the official Lucknow University Portal

2. Print out of Application form, Admit Card and scorecard of the J.E.E. B.Ed. 2020

3. Birth certificate or class 10 mark sheet

4. All Mark Sheets and Certificates up to Qualifying Examination.

5. Original copies of Category, subcategory and weightage Certificates

6. A valid government photo ID proof

7. Two passport-sized photographs

8. Copies of all the Fees Receipts

Candidates who have appeared for the Lucknow University B.Ed JEE 2020 examination are required to visit the university’s official website to be well-versed with the different phases and details of the counselling process. According to the official information that has been released by the Lucknow University, the B.Ed course is likely to start from December 10.