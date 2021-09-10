UP B.Ed Online Counselling in Four Rounds, To Begin from September 17

The Lucknow University (LU) has announced that the counselling of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (JEE B.Ed. 2021-23) will begin on September 17. In a notice, the varsity informed that there will be four counselling rounds — First counselling (Round 1), Pool counselling (Round 2), Direct admission (Round 3), and Direct admission to Minority seats (Round 4). Candidates, who have been allotted ranks by the LU in the UP JEE B.ED 2021-23 merit list will be eligible for counselling.

As per the notice issued by LU, the counselling will be in online mode only. The counselling will be conducted in four rounds based on state rank.

The detailed schedule of counselling can be accessed here — https://lkouniv.ac.in/site/ writereaddata/siteContent/09- 09-21/202109091509537411bed_ 2021_counselling_schedule.pdf

During the registration for counselling, the candidates will have to pay Rs 5750 (Rs 750 as counselling fee (non-refundable) and Rs 5000 as advance college fee).

University administration has advised the candidates to register for the online counselling by visiting the official website of LU- www.lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates will have to upload their eligibility qualifying examination 2021 mark sheet during the registration. The candidates can fill the preference of colleges during registration. The university has also issued a brochure of frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the counselling process on its website to help the candidates.

University officials said that the candidates will have to report directly to the allotted college after the seat allotment.

LU had conducted the state level B.Ed examination on August 6. Over 5 lakh candidates participated in it at various centres in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The results were declared by LU on August 27.

The counselling process was likely to commence from September 1. However, it was postponed as there was a delay in the final year results of over 2 lakh students who had cleared the BEd exam.

