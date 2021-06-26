UP Basic Education Department To Hire Thousands Of Teachers To Fill Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh government has great news for aspiring teaching professionals in 2022. The Basic Education Department of the state is preparing for bulk-hiring of teachers for vacant posts. The Secretary of Basic Education Council has asked all the Basic Education Officers for information of candidates who were selected in the entrance exams, from April 2017 till 2021.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, the government is planning to recruit more than 70,000 teachers. This includes the 51,000 posts which were lying vacant for a long time, and another 22,000 posts for which 68500 teachers could be recruited.

Before this, the Basic Education Department of UP had informed the court regarding the vacancies. As per the order of the court, even after many posts out of 68500 are filled, more than 70,000 teachers will be newly recruited to the schools.

After the Secretary of Basic Education Council inquired about the appointments made from April 2017 onwards, people widely believe that the government is going for a bunch of new recruitment. In the order issued by the secretary, information has been sought in both hard and soft copy forms.

Today, a counseling program to fill vacant posts of about 69000 teachers is to be announced by the Basic Education Council. The allotment by district list will be published by the council, and the selected candidates will be issued appointment letters on June 28 and 29 this year.

