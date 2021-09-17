UP BEd Counselling 2021 Begins on Friday. Here's How to Register

The Lucknow University started the first round of counselling for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (UP JEE BEd) on Friday. The process of counselling is being held in online mode and will be done in four rounds based on state rank. The candidates, who have qualified for the exam for admission in the BEd course, can register themselves for round 1 counselling till September 20. Candidates will have to visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in for registration.

In the first round, counselling is being held from September 17 to September 29 for the qualified candidates having ranks 1 to 75,000. During the registration for online counselling, the candidates will have to pay Rs 5,750 — Rs 750 as counselling fee (non-refundable) and Rs 5000 as advance college fee.

On September 25, Lucknow University will release the seat allotment list for round 1 counselling. The varsity has asked the candidates to confirm their seats and pay the applicable fees from September 26 to 28.

UP BEd Counselling 2021: Steps to register for round 1 counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University - lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JEE B.Ed. 2021-23 Counselling’ menu

Step 3: Now, select ‘Counselling Login’ and enter your User ID and Password.

Step 4: A new page will open up. Now, fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: After reviewing all the details, pay the application fee and click on the ‘Submit’ option

Step 6: Take a print of the registration form for future reference.

The candidates will have to submit a scanned copy of their UP BEd 2021 mark sheet at the time of registration.

Candidates having ranks from 75001 to 2 lakh will be able to register themselves for second round counselling from September 25. The seat allotment will be done by September 30. Candidates having ranks from 200001 to 3.5 lakh will be able to apply for the third round of counselling.

If seats remain vacant after three rounds of counselling, the fourth round of registrations will begin from November 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here