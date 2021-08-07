UP BEd JEE 2021: Answer Key to be Out Soon, Check Result Date

The result of the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 that was conducted on August 6 will be declared on August 27. Prior to that, the official answer key will be released on the official website of Lucknow University.

However, the exact date of release of the answer key has not been announced by the department. It will consist of answers to paper 1 and paper 2 individually. For calculating marks through the answer key, give yourself two marks if your answer matches the one mentioned in the key and deduct one-third marks for every wrong answer.

Once the result is declared, candidates will need their login and password for checking the result. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for counselling, which is scheduled to commence from September 1. Counselling will be held in online mode. There will be multiple rounds in the counselling process and students will be allocated seats on the basis of their performance in UP BEd JEE 2021.

The state-level exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was between 9 am and 12 pm, while the second shift was between 2 pm and 5 pm. All precautionary measures against coronavirus were strictly followed during the examination.

In 2020, Sitapur’s Pankaj Kapur topped the competitive exam. Some of the universities in which the qualified candidates will be eligible for taking admission are Gautam Buddha University, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Siddharth University, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, DrBhimrao Ambedkar University, Bundelkhand University, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University among others. The academic session is scheduled to commence on September 6.

