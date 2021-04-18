UP BEd JEE 2021 Postponed, Revised Dates Later

The University of Lucknow has postponed the UP BEd JEE 2021 - the entrance exam for admission to BEd courses. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 19. The new dates for the entrance exam are not yet announced. In its official notice the University of Lucknow said, “Due to the prevailing situation of COVID in the country the for May 19, 2021 has been postponed. The new date of the exam will be announced later." The decision was taken after an online meeting of the Advisory Committee of JEE B.Ed. 2021.

A total of 6,91,610 candidates had registered for the exam. Of these, 5,91,252 candidates have paid the fee and sent the duly filled form in online mode. The authorities had set up 1500 exam centers to hold the same.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to over 2500 BEd colleges across the state. This is one of the many exams which have been postponed. Earlier today, NTA has also postponed JEE Main which is an entrance test for admission to BTech admissions.

Any person willing to appear for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 exam must have a graduation degree with 50 per cent marks from any recognised university. This exam will consist of two papers, the first one will be of objective-type questions while the second paper will have descriptive-type questions.

