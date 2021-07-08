UP BEd JEE 2021 to be Held on July 30

The University of Lucknow has once again postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled to be held for admission to BEd courses. Now, the UP BEd JEE 2021 will be held on July 30. The exam will be held in two shifts. At least 3,35,543 candidates have registered for the UP BEd JE 2201 till March 10.

“For the smooth conduct of the examination is going to be held in all 75 districts of the State and 14 Nodal Centers are made. Only Government and aided institutions have been made test centre as per last year," the University of Lucknow said in an official notice. Lucknow University is conducting the exam this year.

Those who crack UP BEd JEE will be eligible to seek admission to BEd courses in Uttar Pradesh-based colleges. In one exam there will be two papers. The paper-I will have 50 questions from general knowledge and 50 from language course. In paper-II candidates will be asked 50 questions each from general aptitude and subjective aptitude. In both papers, each question will be of two marks.

