UP BEd JEE 2022: Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Expected Cut-off For BEd Entrance Exam

The UP BEd JEE 2022 is scheduled to be administered on July 6. This year over 6.40 lakh candidates have applied for the BEd entrance exam. This is a record-high number and the competition too is likely to up with a rise in applicants. Thus, for every aspirant, it is important that they they understand the exam pattern, Syllabus, and expected cut-off to stay focused and ahead of others.

The UP BEd JEE is a state-level entrance exam held to provide admission to qualified applicants in the Bachelor of Education ( BEd ) course offered at various colleges throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has delegated the task of organizing the UP BEd JEE exam to several universities each year. The BEd entrance exam was held by Lucknow University in 2021.

UP BEd JEE Exam Pattern

The UP BEd JEE Syllabus 2022 is divided into two papers. Paper I focuses on general knowledge and English/Hindi, while Paper II focuses on the remaining areas in arts, science, and commerce. All of the subjects in the UP BEd JEE syllabus have the same weightage, which is 25 per cent. Paper I is mandatory, whereas Paper II is subject-specific (as per the subject selected by the applicant when filling out the form).

Paper I and Paper II will each last three hours, for a total of six hours. Candidates will receive two points for each correct answer and one-third of a point for each wrong answer.

UP BEd JEE will consist of following subjects –

Current affairs

Political Issues

Geography

Social Issues

State Culture & Art

General science

International News

Sports

UP BEd JEE 2022: Marks Needed to Pass

Candidates wishing to take the UP BED JEE exam should be aware of the previous year’s cut-off. This will give them an indication of how much they need to score this year.

Last year, candidates in the General, OBC, and SC categories were required to score at least 50 per cent to qualify. Those in the ST category, on the other hand, needed to score 45 per cent. Furthermore, the cutoff for individuals in the General (Widow/Divorcee Female), OBC (Widow/Divorcee Female), and SC/ST (Widow/Divorcee Female) categories was 40 per cent.

Rohilkhand University, which is in charge of the entrance exam, began the registration process on April 18. Candidates were able to apply without late fees till May 15. Applications will be accepted until May 20, but with a late fee. The UP Bed JEE 2022 will be conducted on July 6.

