UP BEd JEE Result 2021 Today: Here's How to Check

Lucknow University will announce the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) for the BEd programme today on August 27 on its official website - www.lkouniv.ac. The exam was held on August 6 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm at 1476 examination centres in 75 districts.

Over 5 lakh students had appeared in the entrance examinations. The exam was conducted at the state level to offer admission to the BEd programme to various colleges across the state. Once the UP BEd result is out, candidates can download their scorecard by using their registered login credentials.

The varsity will also release the cut-off marks on the website. Know the steps to check UP BEd result 2021

UP BEd JEE 2021 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Type the official web address of Lucknow University - www.lkouniv.ac in the search bar of any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEE B.Ed result 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will be redirected where the students will be required to enter their registered login credentials like user Id, roll number, date of birth and password

Step 4: Upon submitting the details, the UP BEd JEE result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP BEd JEE scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must keep go through the scorecard and ensure that the details like name, photograph, roll number, date of birth, examination name and other important fields are correctly mentioned. The students must keep a copy of the scorecard safe as they will need this in UP BEd JEE counselling 2021.

The Lucknow University will begin the UP BEd JEE online counselling from September. Only those will be allowed to participate in UP BEd JEE counselling who will secure the minimum cut off marks.

