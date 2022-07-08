UP BEd JEE Result Date 2022: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2022 was conducted on July 6. The result will be out next month, on July 8. Once released, candidates will be able to check their marks on the official website at mjpru.ac.in, and upbed2022.in. The exam was held in two shifts — from 9 am to noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University conducted the UP BEd JEE for admission to qualified applicants in the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course offered at various colleges throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh. The government of Uttar Pradesh delegates the task of organizing the UP BEd JEE exam to several universities each year. In 2021, the BEd entrance exam was conducted by Lucknow University.

UP BEd JEE 2022: How to Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at UP BEd JEE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads UP BEd JEE result 2022

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number. Submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

UP BEd JEE 2022: Passing Marks

Last year, candidates in the general, OBC, and SC categories were required to score at least 50 per cent to qualify the exam. Those in the ST category needed to score 45 per cent. The cutoff for candidates belonging to general (widow/divorcee female), OBC (widow/divorcee female), and SC, ST (widow/divorcee female) categories was 40 per cent.

Further, the number of applicants to the examination this year has surpassed previous three years’ records. Over 6.40 lakh candidates had registered. The application process began on April 18 and went on till May 20. The UP BEd JEE is divided into two papers. While paper I focuses on general knowledge and English/Hindi, paper II focuses on the remaining areas in arts, science, and commerce. All of the subjects in the syllabus have 25 per cent weightage. Paper I is mandatory, whereas paper II is subject-specific.

