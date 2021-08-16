UP, Bihar AP Schools Reopen Today, Know Timelines of Reopening, Shutdown and New Rules

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh have reopened physical classes today. While UP has reopened for classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance, Bihar has reopened for primary school students and AP for intermediate or class 12 only with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Check timelines of reopening of schools in these states, guidelines, and other details.

Uttar Pradesh: In UP, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to re-open intermediate schools with 50 per cent attendance. Schools have opened with 50 per cent capacity. Students will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Students will have to bring a written permission letter from their parents to be able to attend the school. This is the first time that schools have opened offline classesin the state.

Andhra Pradesh: The state has reopened classes 1 to 10. As per the SOPs, 20 students will be allowed to sit in each class. However, offline classes are not mandatory. Student can continue with online classes as well. Those who want to attend physical classes must carry a written consent by their parents. Students with aged, comorbid parents and grandparents at home have been advised not to attend school.

Schools in the state had reopened last year for students of classes 6 to 12 in November in a phased manner while for classes 1 to 5, schools reopened on February 1, 2021. However, schools shut down soon due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Bihar: Schools have reopened for classes 1 to 8 on August 16. The state had already reopened schools for classes 9 and 10 on August 7 and for classes 11 and 12 standards from July 12 onwards. Earlier, the state was scheduled to reopen classes 1 to 5 from March 1 following strict guidelines.

